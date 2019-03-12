Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Travel Channel

One Palestinian killed, 40 injured in West Bank clashes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
March 12, 2019 20:25
One Palestinian was killed and 40 injured in clashes with the IDF in the West Bank, Palestinian media reported Tuesday evening.

Mohammed Shahin, 23, was killed by IDF live fire in Salfit in the West Bank during clashes with security forces, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Eyewitnesses reported that soldiers took security cameras from businesses along the main road in Salfit.

