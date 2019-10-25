Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One UK truck victim might have been from Vietnam -rights activist

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 16:59
LONDON - One of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London might have originally come from Vietnam, a Vietnamese human rights activist has said.

Pham Thi Tra My, 26, sent a text message to her mother saying she could not breathe at about the time the truck container was en route from Belgium to Britain, Hoa Nghiem from Human Rights Space, a civic network based in Vietnam, said."It was told on the news that all 39 people were Chinese but Tra My's family is trying to verify if their daughter was among them as the last dying text from her was co-incidently intime," she wrote on Twitter.

"Our contact is getting more alerts that there could be more Vietnamese people in the truck."


