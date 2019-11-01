Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One dead, one seriously injured after brawl in lower Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 2, 2019 00:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

One man was killed and two men were injured, one seriously and the other mildly, after a fight broke out between two families in the Turan settlement in the lower Galilee, according to Ynet.

Fireworks were fired during the fight, as well as stones thrown, and trash cans were set on fire. Shots were fired into the sky, as well.The police dispersed those involved and began an investigation into the brawl.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 1, 2019
Beto O'Rourke drops out of U.S. presidential race

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings