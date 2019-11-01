One dead, one seriously injured after brawl in lower Galilee

One man was killed and two men were injured, one seriously and the other mildly, after a fight broke out between two families in the Turan settlement in the lower Galilee, according to Ynet.



Fireworks were fired during the fight, as well as stones thrown, and trash cans were set on fire. Shots were fired into the sky, as well.The police dispersed those involved and began an investigation into the brawl.



