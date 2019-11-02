One killed, 91 wounded in Baghdad protests - sources

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued to gather in mass anti-government protests.



More than 250 people were killed in October, as security forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets directly at crowds of protesters, hitting some in the head and chest.

