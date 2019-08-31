One killed, six injured in stabbing attack in France

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
One person was killed and an additional six were injured in a stabbing attack in the Villeurbanne train station in France on Saturday evening.
The attacker reportedly escaped. The background for the attack is currently under investigation.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});