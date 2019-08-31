Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One killed, six injured in stabbing attack in France

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 19:07
One person was killed and an additional six were injured in a stabbing attack in the Villeurbanne train station in France on Saturday evening.

The attacker reportedly escaped. The background for the attack is currently under investigation.


