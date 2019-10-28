Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One killed when Iraqi police use live fire to disperse protesters in Kerbala -sources

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 21:46
At least one person was killed and 53 wounded on Monday when Iraqi policemen used live fire to disperse protesters in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources told Reuters.

The cause of death was a bullet to the head, a medical source said, adding that six of the wounded were in critical condition.


