One of the soldiers injured in ramming attack released from hospital

One of the IDF soldiers injured in the ramming attack by the Jerusalem First Station in the early hours of Thursday was send home on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson of the Hadassah Medical Center said.He received treatment in the orthopedic ward by surgeons and specialists in orthopedic trauma, he added.Another soldier is still hospitalized at Hadassah in mild to moderate condition with a chest and a limb injury.A third soldier is in serious condition at the Shaaree Tzedek Medical Center.The attack injured twelve Golani soldiers. Most of them were released from the hospital within a few hours after receiving medical treatment.