The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One of the soldiers injured in ramming attack released from hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 13:23
One of the IDF soldiers injured in the ramming attack by the Jerusalem First Station in the early hours of Thursday was send home on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson of the Hadassah Medical Center said.
He received treatment in the orthopedic ward by surgeons and specialists in orthopedic trauma, he added.Another soldier is still hospitalized at Hadassah in mild to moderate condition with a chest and a limb injury.
A third soldier is in serious condition at the Shaaree Tzedek Medical Center.
The attack injured twelve Golani soldiers. Most of them were released from the hospital within a few hours after receiving medical treatment.
Naftali Bennett visits soldiers injured in ramming attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 02:01 PM
UK's new ambassador to US named as diplomat Karen Pierce
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 01:51 PM
Macron: France wants dialog with Europe partners on nuclear deterrence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 01:00 PM
Turkey has no plans to withdraw troops from posts in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 12:40 PM
Iraqi cleric condemns anti-protester violence following killings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 12:34 PM
Naama Issachar's lawyers seek cancellation of sentence in Russian courts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 12:21 PM
Brother of ramming attack suspect says it was a car accident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 12:16 PM
Singapore raises virus alert level as new cases show infection spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 11:34 AM
British ambassador briefly arrested in Tehran last month returns to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 11:10 AM
Germany liaising with UK to evacuate last of its citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 10:46 AM
Slight improvement in condition of IDF soldier injured in ramming attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 09:54 AM
Iran to reveal new details about attack on US base in Iraq – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 09:30 AM
Armored police vehicle flips over at Ofra junction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 08:57 AM
Kinneret level rises of 1.5 cm, still misses another 1.35 m
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 08:23 AM
Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 07:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by