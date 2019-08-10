One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque

One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.



The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as "a young white man," the police added.

