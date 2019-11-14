One rocket caused widespread alert from Ashdod to Rehovot
One rocket set off sirens from Ashdod to Rehovot on Wednesday night as fighting continued between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, according to the IDF Spokespersons' Unit.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 14, 2019 00:59
One rocket set off sirens from Ashdod to Rehovot on Wednesday night as fighting continued between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, according to the IDF Spokespersons' Unit.The rocket was shot down by the Iron Dome.
