Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

By REUTERS
October 19, 2019 03:36
A landmark trial over the US opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at up to $50 billion.


Top executives of the largest US drug distributors and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd were seen leaving a Cleveland courthouse on Friday and a lawyer for thousands of local governments said they failed to reach a deal.
The parties and four state attorneys general had been summoned by US District Judge Dan Polster who has long hoped to get a settlement.


Polster could be seen on Friday shuttling between the groups in separate rooms.


