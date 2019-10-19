Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

A landmark trial over the US opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at up to $50 billion.

Top executives of the largest US drug distributors and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd were seen leaving a Cleveland courthouse on Friday and a lawyer for thousands of local governments said they failed to reach a deal.

The parties and four state attorneys general had been summoned by US District Judge Dan Polster who has long hoped to get a settlement.

Polster could be seen on Friday shuttling between the groups in separate rooms.

