Oren Hazan: ‘Now we will see the moral compass of our elected officials’

Former Likud MK Oren Hazan spoke with Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post on Thursday and said that “now we will see the moral compass of our elected officials.”Saying he saw all of this two years ago when he suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will step down and clear his name and return to lead the nation, Hazan argued that he hoped the PM will “do the right thing.” Netanyahu was indicted on Thursday for alleged corruption and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.