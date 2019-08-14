Otzma Yehudit’s Ben Gvir: Not all Arabs are terrorists

Head of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben Gvin told the Elections Committee on Wednesday that “there are good Arabs” and that he does not think all Arabs are terrorists.



Gvir argued his only problem is with Arab people who are not loyal to the Jewish State in which they live and are citizens of.

