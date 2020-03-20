Over 450,000 Israelis have filed for unemployment since March began
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 20, 2020 10:13
The Israeli Employment Service published a report on Friday morning which showed that since the beginning of the month, more than 450,000 people have registered for unemployment, with the enrollment rate at 6,000 newly unemployed applying per hour.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com