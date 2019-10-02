PA President Mahmoud Abbas wished Rivlin Shana Tova

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas called President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday and wished him a happy Jewish New Year, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
The two leaders expressed their hope that peace between Israelis and Palestinians will be achieved as soon as possible.
