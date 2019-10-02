Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PA President Mahmoud Abbas wished Rivlin Shana Tova

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 19:33
PA President Mahmoud Abbas called President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday and wished him a happy Jewish New Year, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The two leaders expressed their hope that peace between Israelis and Palestinians will be achieved as soon as possible.     


