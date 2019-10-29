PA agrees to allow calf imports from Israel - report

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to allow the import of calves from Israel to Palestinian merchants after the PA banned the import of calves from Israel earlier this month, according to Gal Berger of Kan news.



The Palestinian Agriculture Ministry will form an "exceptions committee" that will approve existing permits of Palestinian merchants to import calves from Israel and will consider new requests. The import of calves should begin again next week.The agreement was reached in a meeting on Monday between Israeli and Palestinian representatives. Messages between the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories Major General Kamil Abu Rukon and Palestinian officials.



More than 90% of the beef calves consumed in the West Bank come from Israel.



The move to ban the import of calves is in the context of his plan for “economic disengagement” from Israel. As part of this plan, the PA government earlier this year also stopped referring Palestinian patients to Israeli hospitals.



Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.





