Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PA ministry of health: one man killed during IDF strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 2, 2019 05:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health reports that one man has died during the IDF attacks in Gaza on Friday night, which were in response to rocket fire from Gaza earlier that day, Walla reports.

The PA also reports of two injuries alongside the casualty.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 2, 2019
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings