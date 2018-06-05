June 05 2018
|
Sivan, 22, 5778
|
PM: I didn't ask Macron to leave Iran deal, economic pressure will do job

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 5, 2018 20:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday evening, said that he had not asked him to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

According to Netanyahu, the conversation between the two men focused on the Iranian presence in Syria.

"The nuclear archive proved that Iran is interested in a military nuclear program, and I think it's time to put pressure on the islamic republic. I did not ask Macaron to leave the agreement, I think the economic pressure will do what is needed," Netanyahu emphasized.


