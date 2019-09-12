Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth on suspension of parliament

By REUTERS
September 12, 2019 13:20
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending parliament for five weeks after a court ruled his decision to do so was unlawful.


Parliament was prorogued - suspended - on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that the suspension was not lawful and was to stymie lawmakers, prompting Johnson's opponents to accuse him of lying to the queen as to the reasons for the suspension.



Johnson said on Thursday those claims were "absolutely not" true.


