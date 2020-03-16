Coronavirus spreading faster in London than rest of UK-PM Johnson

He said by this weekend it would be necessary to shield those with the most serious medical conditions from social contact, and the government was now advising against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.

British people need to stop non-essential contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theaters and all unnecessary travel as the coronavirusoutbreak accelerates towards the fast growth phase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

"We need people to start working from home where they possibly can," he said. "And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social venues."