PM Netanayhu requests emergency meeting with Elections Committee Chairman

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 14, 2019 12:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested an emergency meeting with the Elections Committee Chairman and Supreme Court Chief Justice Hanan Meltzer on Saturday evening, to "ensure that there is no further theft in this election.”

The Likud Party said: "In light of the grave findings of the Kalman Liebskind investigation over the weekend, which indicate that the Israeli elections were stolen, Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting attended by ministers Yariv Levin, Amir Ohana, Gilad Arden and Likud representative on the Knesset committee, David Bitan.The debriefing of the investigation revealed that police have approached only 2 of the 82 members of the ballot committees who reported forgeries, which, thanks to Balad Party, passed the blockade and the Likud lost two seats. If the Likud complaints were examined on time Israel would not be in the current round of elections."


