PM Netanyahu hints at rotation with Gantz, cites Peretz-Shamir cooperation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that he may be willing to have a rotation agreement for the premiership with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in his remarks at a memorial service for former prime minister Shimon Peres.

"Let's cooperate like Peres and [former prime minister Yitzhak] Shamir," Netanyahu said.

Peres and Shamir had a rotation agreement after the 1984 election, when neither could form a coalition without the other. Peres was prime minister until 1986, when Shamir replaced him. This was the first and only such agreement in Israel's history.

