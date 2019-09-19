Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM Netanyahu hints at rotation with Gantz, cites Peretz-Shamir cooperation

By
September 19, 2019 11:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that he may be willing to have a rotation agreement for the premiership with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in his remarks at a memorial service for former prime minister Shimon Peres.


"Let's cooperate like Peres and [former prime minister Yitzhak] Shamir," Netanyahu said.
Peres and Shamir had a rotation agreement after the 1984 election, when neither could form a coalition without the other. Peres was prime minister until 1986, when Shamir replaced him. This was the first and only such agreement in Israel's history.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
Lebanon cen.bank agrees to Jammal Trust bank request to liquidate itself

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut