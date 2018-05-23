May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu: Other Mideast states appreciate Trump Iran decision

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 23, 2018 16:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Wednesday that other Middle Eastern states shared Israel's appreciation for US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

At the International Air Force Commanders' Conference at the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's role in fighting Iran: "Iran was not allowed to establish military bases in Syria, and Iran was not allowed to develop nuclear weapons. The Israeli Air Force has played a crucial role in implementing this policy, and has done so consistently and efficiently over the past few years."

Netanyahu also thanked US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their "strong leadership."






Related Content

Breaking news
May 23, 2018
Pompeo says "bad deal" with North Korea "not an option" for U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut