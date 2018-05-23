Netanyahu: Other Mideast states appreciate Trump Iran decision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Wednesday that other Middle Eastern states shared Israel's appreciation for US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.



At the International Air Force Commanders' Conference at the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's role in fighting Iran: "Iran was not allowed to establish military bases in Syria, and Iran was not allowed to develop nuclear weapons. The Israeli Air Force has played a crucial role in implementing this policy, and has done so consistently and efficiently over the past few years."



Netanyahu also thanked US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their "strong leadership."













