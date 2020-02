Netanyahu plans to discuss the Kaminitz Law that placed Arab homes at risk of demolition, improving the electricity supply to Arab towns and the handling of crime in the Arab sector. The prime minister has expressed hopes of getting three mandates from Arab voters.

A protest is planned to take place near the event.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a campaign event in the Arab-Israeli city of Tamra in northern Israel on Wednesday in a bid for the Arab vote, according to Maariv.