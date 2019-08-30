Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM Neyanyahu live on Facebook: I often see "Gantz T.V" on the news

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 30, 2019 17:39
In a message on Facebook Live now,  Netanyahu said a poll by local news paper "Israel Hayom" gave the  "Blue-White" party a 2-seat lead over his Likud party, also stating it is a "real danger" and called News Channel 12 "Soviet propaganda" and "Gantz TV."


