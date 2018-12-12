PM thanks Guatemala's Morales for warm reception of Sara Netanyahu

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Wednesday for his warm reception of Sara Netanyahu in Guatemala.
Sara Netanyahu was in the Central American country on a diplomatic mission on behalf of the foreign ministry. Netanyahu was invited by Patricia Morales, the wife of the Guatemalan resident.
"We are very moved by yours and Patricia's friendship, and that of the Guatemalan people," Netanyahu said. "This is a wonderful and amazing friendship that has continued now for 70 years. I give my blessing to the important projects that Sara and you have inaugurated."
"We are moved by the honor of hosting Sara and the Israeli deligation," Morales said in respnse. "Thank you for your warm embrace; the friendship between us will last forever."
