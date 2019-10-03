Pakistan, Taliban call for Afghan peace talks to resume - foreign office

Pakistan's foreign office on Thursday said that Pakistan and the Taliban agreed that the Afghanistan peace talk process halted by the United States last month should resume as soon as possible.



"Both sides agreed on the need for the earliest resumption of the peace process," the foreign office said in a statement, following a meeting between Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a Taliban delegation who are visiting the Pakistani capital of Islamabad this week.

