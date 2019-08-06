Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pakistan army chief: Military will "go to any extent" over Kashmir

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 13:20
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's army chief said on Tuesday the country's military will "go to any extent" to support people in the contested Kashmir region, after arch rival India revoked special status in its portion of the territory.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end," said General Qamar Javed Bajwa after meeting with top commanders in Rawalpindi."We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard," he added, without elaborating further.

India on Monday dropped a constitutional provision for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighbouring Pakistan, to make its own laws.


