Pakistan considering closing airspace to India

By REUTERS
August 27, 2019 17:45
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India and blocking Indian land trade to Afghanistan via Pakistan, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

"PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration ... #Modi has started we'll finish!," he wrote.


