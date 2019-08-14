Pakistan requests UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council for an urgent meeting on the contested Kashmir region also claimed by India, according to a letter released by Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday.



Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the request in a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka, seeking to participate in the meeting under the agenda item 'India-Pakistan question'.



