Pakistan salutes hero of New Zealand mosque shooting

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan bestowed a national award on one of the victims of last week's mosque attack in New Zealand who died along with his son while trying to confront the suspected white supremacist accused of the country's worst peacetime mass shooting.
Mian Naeem Rashid and his son Talha were among nine Pakistanis killed when a gunman attacked two mosques in the new Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday.Fifty people from countries including Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Jordan were killed in the attack. Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, was charged with murder on Saturday.
"Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the white supremacist terrorist and his courage will be recognized with a national award," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>