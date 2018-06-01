Pakistan's 'disqualified' ex-foreign minister allowed to contest election

KARACHI, Pakistan - Former Pakistani foreign minister Khawaja Asif will be allowed to contest a July 25 general election after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned his disqualification from politics, in a boost to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.



Asif, a staunch ally of ousted prime minister and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified from parliament by a lower court in April as he was deemed not "honest" under a constitutional provision also used to oust Sharif.



Asif was removed for not declaring his employment and a source income from a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company, but the top court overturned the earlier ruling, which carried a lifetime ban from politics.



"God has granted mercy on a sinner like me, there is no count of God’s blessings. I am thankful to the judiciary," Khawaja Asif tweeted shortly after the verdict was announced.



