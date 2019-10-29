Palestinian Authority denies dropping Israeli calf import ban

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday denied reports that it has rescinded its decision to ban the import of calves from Israel.



PA Minister of Agriculture Riad Attari said that the Palestinian government will not backtrack on its decision, which was taken a few weeks ago. "The ban is still effective," he said. Attari said he met on Monday with representatives of chambers of commerce in the West Bank, who expressed support for the government's move. The representatives, he added, demanded that special committee be formed to look into requests by some Palestinian meat merchants who had signed contracts for purchasing calves from Israel before the ban was announced.



More to follow.



