Palestinian Authority reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 52 cases overall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 21, 2020 10:30
The Palestinian Authority updated on Saturday that four new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, three in Ramallah and one in Hebron. Following the new infections, the number of infected patients rose to 52, of which 17 have recovered.
