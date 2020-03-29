Palestinian Authority reports 6 new coronavirus cases, 104 total

The Palestinian Authority reported six new coronavirus patients in the village of Qatanna near Jerusalem on Sunday morning. This brings the total number of known COVID-19 patients in the PA to 104. Five among the new patients are members of a single family, including a 12-year-old girl.
Some 18 Palestinians recovered from the virus and one patient, an 80-year-old woman, had died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The first patients to be diagnosed in the Palestinian territories were in Bethlehem, after a group of Greek tourists visited holy sites there and spread the virus.
The PA is not set up to handle a full outbreak of the potentially lethal virus but is working closely with Israel and the World Health Organization. According to the Hebrew daily Haaretz, there are 205 respirators available in the PA territories.In the event of a major outbreak, this would likely be insufficient.