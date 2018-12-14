Palestinian Health Ministry: Demonstrator killed by IDF gunfire in Ramallah area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
December 14, 2018 17:47
Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that clashes broke out in the Ramallah area with two Palestinians injured by rubber bullets. Three Palestinians were injured in Hebron, including a journalist who was shot in the hand. Another three Palestinians were injured near the Huwwara checkpoint and one injured by rubber bullets in the village of Lubban Esharqia, south of Nablus.
This is a developing story.
On Friday evening the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of one protesters who had been shot by IDF forces north of Ramallah.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the demonstrator was shot to death by IDF soldiers in the Ramallah area, according to a report by the ministry, which raised the number of casualties on the fence to 75, including seven medical professionals and a journalist.
Reports from the hospital in Ramallah, said the death of the terrorist who was injured by IDF forces during the disturbances near Ramallah were recently confirmed.
