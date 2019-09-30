Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian arrested in Cave of Patriarchs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 10:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 A 15-year-old Palestinian was arrested near while trying to enter the Cave of Patriarchs complex in Hebron - Israeli media sources reported on Monday.


According to Police reports, a knife was found hidden in the teenager's books.

The teen was taken for further investigation, the sources reported.


