Palestinian arrested in Cave of Patriarchs

A 15-year-old Palestinian was arrested near while trying to enter the Cave of Patriarchs complex in Hebron - Israeli media sources reported on Monday.





According to Police reports, a knife was found hidden in the teenager's books.





The teen was taken for further investigation, the sources reported.

