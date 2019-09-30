Palestinian arrested in Cave of Patriarchs

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A 15-year-old Palestinian was arrested near while trying to enter the Cave of Patriarchs complex in Hebron - Israeli media sources reported on Monday.
According to Police reports, a knife was found hidden in the teenager's books.
The teen was taken for further investigation, the sources reported.
