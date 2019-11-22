The weekly March of Return demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border were cancelled this week for the second week in a row due to security concerns and in order to "support the families of the killed and wounded," said Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to the Palestinian Sawa news agency. Instead, a large event will be held next to the Abu Malhous house in Dier al-Balah.

Next week's March of Return demonstration is still scheduled to take place in conjunction with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Abu Zarifa.

Mohammad Salama al-Sawarka, 40, died of wounds sustained when an IAF strike targeted the home of Rasmi Abu Malhous in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip during the most recent round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group last week, according to the Palestinian Shehab news.