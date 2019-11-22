The weekly March of Return demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border were cancelled this week for the second week in a row due to security concerns and in order to "support the families of the killed and wounded," said Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to the Palestinian Sawa news agency. Instead, a large event will be held next to the Abu Malhous house in Dier al-Balah.
Next week's March of Return demonstration is still scheduled to take place in conjunction with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Abu Zarifa.