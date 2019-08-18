Palestinian report: Renewed shooting at scene of attempted infiltration

Palestinian media reported renewed shooting at the scene where five Palestinians were killed while attempting to infiltrate into southern Israel, according to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency.





On Saturday night, five armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun in Gaza shortly after three rockets were launched into southern Israel.



The five armed men were reported to be members of both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Saraya al-Quds.

