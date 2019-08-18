Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian report: Renewed shooting at scene of attempted infiltration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 01:34
Palestinian media reported renewed shooting at the scene where five Palestinians were killed while attempting to infiltrate into southern Israel, according to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency.

On Saturday night, five armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun in Gaza shortly after three rockets were launched into southern Israel. 
 
The five armed men were reported to be members of both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Saraya al-Quds.


