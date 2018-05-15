May 15 2018
Palestinian representative in Washington recalled

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 21:31
RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Palestinian envoy to Washington on Tuesday, chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Palestinian television.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s chief representative in Washington, was already on his way back to the Palestinian Territories, Erekat said. A foreign ministry statement carried by the official Wafa news agency said the decision "follows the moving of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."


