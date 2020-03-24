The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian security forces place Hebron under quarantine – report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 15:28
Palestinian social media reported on Tuesday that Palestinian security forces are placing Hebron residents under quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19.  
Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Israel permitted the transfer of medical equipment into the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip and the lodging of thousands of West Bank Palestinian workers in the country as they were decided to be vital to maintain construction.  
 
Last week, President Reuven Rivlin spoke with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and told him that the virus poses the same amount of threat to both Jews and Arabs.        
