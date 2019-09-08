Palestinian students to march toward Beit El on Monday

Palestinian students from Birzeit University are expected to march toward the settlement of Beit El on Monday, according to Palestinian sources.



The Birzeit University Student Union announced on Sunday that the university, which is located near Ramallah, will close tomorrow to mourn the death of Bassem Sayaa, who died in Israeli custody.The student union called upon Palestinian students to join a march from the al-Manarah square in Ramallah to the settlement of Beit El at 10 a.m. on Monday.



