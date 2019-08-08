Palestinian with gun-shaped lighter stopped by security at crossing

A Palestinian man entering Israel via the pedestrian section of the Gilboa-Jalame crossing on Thursday was stopped by security after he passed a gun-shaped lighter at the check-point, a press-release on behalf of the Ministry of Defense said.



As it was not a gun but a lighter the case is being investigated by security.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });