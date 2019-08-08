Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian with gun-shaped lighter stopped by security at crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 09:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Palestinian man entering Israel via the pedestrian section of the Gilboa-Jalame crossing on Thursday was stopped by security after he passed a gun-shaped lighter at the check-point, a press-release on behalf of the Ministry of Defense said.  
 
As it was not a gun but a lighter the case is being investigated by security. 



Related Content

Breaking news
August 8, 2019
Barak: Israel will win this test of determination as well

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings