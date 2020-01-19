The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinians throw explosive devices at IDF soldiers – Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 19, 2020 18:50
Palestinian terrorists threw explosive devices at IDF soldiers stationed at the border of the Gaza Strip, news-site 0404 reported on Sunday.
The report follows earlier reports of incendiary balloon terror.
No normalization in relations yet, Boris Johnson tells Vladimir Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 07:29 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 07:27 PM
Incendiary balloon spotted over fields in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 06:03 PM
Tzofar farmers thank Netanyahu, will begin to cultivate new land
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 05:53 PM
Macron says presence of foreign fighters in Libya must end immediately
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 05:30 PM
Canada: There are no firm plans for downloading black boxes from jet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 05:26 PM
Yaffa Issachar lands in Israel, hopes Putin will release her daughter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 04:20 PM
Turkey's Erdogan urges Libya's Haftar to end aggressive stance
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 04:10 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 04:06 PM
Explosion reported in Sderot – Incendiary balloons suspected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 03:25 PM
Iran may review cooperation with IAEA if EU pressure mounts -TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 02:30 PM
35-year-old man found dead in an open area near Rehovot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 01:47 PM
Terror attack suspected in Barkan settlement in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 01:28 PM
Lebanon's Hariri: 'stop wasting time' in govt talks, economic solutions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 01:24 PM
