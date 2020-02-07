Palestinians wounded in clashes with IDF in Qalqilya

*الهلال الأحمر:* إصابتين بالرصاص المطاطي خلال مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال في غزون قرب قلقيلية، وتم نقلهما للمستشفى— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 7, 2020
Meanwhile, Quds News Network is reporting that one Palestinian man was wounded in Qalqilya during confrontations with Israeli forces following the funeral of Tareq Badwan, a police officer shot dead on Thursday by Israeli forces in Jenin. It is unclear whether the youth was one of the two Palestinians struck by rubber bullets.
One Palestinian young man has been reportedly wounded during confrontations in Qalqilya, which followed the funeral of Tareq Badwan. Badwan is a police officer, who was murdered on Thursday by Israeli soldiers during a house demolition in Jenin. #WestBank #Palestine #TrumpPlan pic.twitter.com/1HSxPqCYKm— Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) February 7, 2020