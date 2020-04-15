Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry
By REUTERS
APRIL 15, 2020 03:35
Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panama's death toll from the coronavirus to 95.
