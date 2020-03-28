Panama reports 112 new cases and five more deaths from coronavirus
By REUTERS
MARCH 28, 2020 02:54
Panama health officials on Friday reported five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 14 deaths.They also confirmed 112 new cases of the virus, which has now been detected in 786 people overall in Panama.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com