Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Panel rejects disqualifying far Right party

By
August 14, 2019 17:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Otzma Yehudit party will not be prevented from running in the September 17 election, after a petition aimed at disqualifying the far Right party did not win a majority of the votes in the Central Elections Committee.

The vote in the 33-member committee was 15 in favor and 15 against, along traditional Left-Right party lines. Representatives of the Labor Party were not present for the vote.
Votes will be held later in the day on disqualifying Otzma candidates Itamar Ben-Gvir, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein, the Joint List and Blue and White.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 14, 2019
Gilad Erdan declines proposal to become Ambassador to U.N.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings