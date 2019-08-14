Panel rejects disqualifying far Right party

The Otzma Yehudit party will not be prevented from running in the September 17 election, after a petition aimed at disqualifying the far Right party did not win a majority of the votes in the Central Elections Committee.





The vote in the 33-member committee was 15 in favor and 15 against, along traditional Left-Right party lines. Representatives of the Labor Party were not present for the vote.

Votes will be held later in the day on disqualifying Otzma candidates Itamar Ben-Gvir, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein, the Joint List and Blue and White.

