Paraguay President recognizes Hezbollah and Hamas as terror organizations

Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated the president's decision to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terror organizations.





"This recognition lends to the international struggle against the terror of Hamas, Hezbollah, and their chief benefactor, Iran. I call upon more states to join Paraguay and recognize these organizations as ones of terror. We will continue to work tirelessly so organizations of this nature be recognized as terror organizations. The world must unite as on in the fight against the terror that Iran and their disciples spread."

