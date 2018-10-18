Parents and their infant daughter killed in car accident

Breaking news.
A 30 year-old man, a 20-year old woman and their 6 months-old daughter were killed in a car accident between a bus and a car near the Dead Sea on Thursday, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper reported.
"When we arrived at the scene, it was shocking," A Magen David Adom emergency medic said. "In a ditch by the side of the road, we saw a car upside down, smashed and crushed. Outside the car was a baby about a year old in critical condition," the medic continued.
MDA medical personnel performed CPR on the baby, but her condition was critical and she died at the scene.
Around 50 people were on the bus, of them 13 suffered from minor injuries and signs of anxiety. The bus driver was lightly injured and taken to Soroka Medical Center.
