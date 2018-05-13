May 13 2018
Paris knife attacker was born in 1997 in Chechnya

By REUTERS
May 13, 2018 08:56
PARIS -  The assailant who killed a person in a central Paris knife attack on Saturday night was born in 1997 in Chechnya, a judicial source said on Sunday.

The assailant shouted "Allahu akbar (God is greatest)," as killed the passer-by in the knife attack and wounded four others before he was shot dead by police.

The father and mother of the attacker are being held for questioning by French police, the source said.

The source did not say what the attacker's nationality was. BFM TV said he was Russian.


